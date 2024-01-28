Bearing Fruit For The Lord (3)

TEXT: John 15:1-11 John 15:2. “Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit”. John 15:5. “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing”. John 15:8. “Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit; so shall ye be my disciples”. It is a reality and truth that God wants His children to be fruitful, multiply and replenish the earth. Anything aside this is against God’s WILL therefore it will definitely attract consequences.

If you are fruitful, it has benefits. In this study, we shall be looking at the benefits of bearing fruit. God will open our understanding in Jesus Name.

BENEFITS OF BEING FRUITFUL

i. FULFILLING GOD’S PURPOSE.

Genesis 1:28. The plan or purpose of God for all His children is to be fruitful and multiplied. When you bear good fruit, it means you are fruitful and multiplied in the works of God’s Kingdom. Each time you bear fruit, it means you are fulfilling the purpose of God.

ii. INCREMENT, EXPANSION AND GROWTH.

Genesis 1:28. Bearing fruit results to increase in numbers, expanding in size which finally leads to growth. Each time you want people to bring growth to the God’s Kingdom, they must bear fruit.

iii. NURTURING, NOURISHING AND PRESERVING BY GOD.

John 15:2. When you bear good fruit, God will take good care of you so that you can bear more good fruits. He will nurture you and nourish you well. You will become apple of His eyes. If you are fruitful God will preserve you.

iv. GOD WILL BE GLORIFIED.

John 15:8. When you bear good fruit God will be glorified. The more you bear more fruits, the more God will be glorified.

v. YOU WILL BECOME DISCIPLES OF CHRIST JESUS.

John 15:8. Bearing good fruit qualifies you to become the disciple of Christ Jesus.

vi. GOD WILL LOVE YOU MORE.

John 15:9-10. As you keep the commandment of God to bear good fruit, God will love you more and more.

vii. FLOW OF GOD’S JOY IN YOU.

John 15:11. When you bear good fruit, joy of the Lord will abide in you and your joy shall be full. The joy of the Lord will continue to flow in your life because you are seeing positive results. Be fruitful and experience multidimensional benefits of bearing good fruit.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Oh Lord, let me fulfill your purpose for my life in Jesus Name.

2. Father, your Name shall be glorified through me in Jesus Name.

3. I shall not labour in vain in Jesus Name.

4. All my efforts shall be fruitful in Jesus Name.