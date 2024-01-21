Bearing Fruit for the Lord (2)

Text: Matthew 3:10; Matthew 7:19; John 15:2 Matthew 7:19. “Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire”. John 15:2. “Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit”. Matthew 3:10. “And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire”. Glory be to God in the Highest. We will discuss Fruitlessness, Types of Fruit and How can I be fruitful? in this study. God will open our eyes to see the truth in His Word.

FRUITLESSNESS. Matthew 3:10; Isaiah 5:4-7. This is a state of lack of fruit. It means inability to bear fruit. It means to bear no fruit. God is against fruitlessness in any form. God command- ed man to be fruitful, multi- ply and replenish the heart therefore, God is against anyone of children that does not bear fruit. John 15:2.

2. TYPES OF FRUIT GOOD FRUIT. Matthew 7:16-18. A good tree bears good fruits. A good tree cannot bear corrupt, evil or bad fruit. Bearing good fruit means adding more value to the Kingdom of God, expanding God’s Kingdom, winning more souls to the Kingdom of God. Using your character, attitude and behaviour to draw many people to Christ. BAD FRUIT. Matthew 7:16-18. Bad fruit means corrupt or evil fruit. It represents anything that does not glorify God. It is all about anything that glorifies Satan. It represents bad attitude, character and behaviour.

HOW CAN I BEAR FRUIT? (HOW CAN I BE FRUITFUL?) GOD MUST BE YOUR SOURCE. Genesis 1:26-28. God made man in His image and blessed Him to be fruit- ful. If you want to be fruitful, take God as your source. ABIDE IN CHRIST. John 15:4-7. God’s Word says without me you can do noth- ing. If you want to be fruit- ful you need to stay in Christ. Abiding in Christ is the surest way to fruitfulness. YOU MUST BE THE DOER OF THE WORD. John 15:7; James 1:22-24; John 1:1-3. You must always act on the Word of God that you have access to then you shall be.

YOU MUST BE PRAYERFUL. Jeremiah 33:3; 1 Thessalonians 5:17. You must be a man/woman prayer in order to be fruitful. God wants you to be fruit- ful in life and God wants you to bear good fruit to His Kingdom therefore, go and be fruitful.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Father, let me be fruitful in Jesus Name.

2. I received the grace to be the doer of the Word in Jesus Name.

3. I shall bear good fruit in Jesus Name.

4. I refused to be fruitless in Jesus Name.