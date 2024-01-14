Bearing Fruit for the Lord (1)

T ext: John 15:1-7; Genesis 1:28; Mark 11:12-25; Isaiah 5:4-7 John 15:2. “Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit”. Genesis 1:28. “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”. Isaiah 5:4.

“What could have been done more to my vineyard, that I have not done in it? wherefore, when I looked that I should it should bring forth grapes, brought it forth wild grabs Everything in this life both spiritually and physically are in stages and phases. As no one expects a day old baby or a month old child to start walking or start eating solid foods, so also no one expects someone that is born again today and starts bearing fruit the same day. Once you become born again and you have been exposed to God’s Word, your access to God’s Word will unveil the truth in God’s Word which in turn leads to your growth Spiritually.

As you are growing in the Lord, the next thing for you is to start bearing fruit for the King- dom of God. Failure to bear fruit for God’s Kingdom will lead to a rejection by God. May we not be rejected in Jesus Name. This study will teach us what it means to bear fruit. Holy Spirit will teach us in Jesus Name.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BEAR FRUIT?

i. Bearing fruit is a sign of growing and becoming more mature in the Lord. 1 Corinthians 13:11. You can- not truly grow in the Lord and sit down and fold your hands without bearing fruit.

ii. It means bringing more souls to the kingdom. Mat- thew 28:18-20; Luke 9:1-2.

iii. It means adding more values or making more impacts in the lives of others or in the Kingdom of God. Romans 8:19; Isaiah 60:1-3.

iv. It is about using your gifts, time, skills and resources for the expansion of the Kingdom of God. Daniel 3:28-30; Genesis 41:38-41.

v. It is about reproducing yourself in the Kingdom of God by bringing others to Christ and discipling them to disciple others. Romans 8:19

vi. It is about forming the image of Christ in you and in others. Galatians 4:19. Bearing fruit is about work- ing on yourself, your characters, attitudes, behaviours, how you relate with people until people can see Christ in you.

Also, do the same to others. Jesus was going about doing good. Since you got born again, how many people in the Lord have you helped both spiritually and in other aspects of life? Your actions must resemble Christ. Acts 11:26; Acts 10:38. God expects you to be fruitful therefore make every effort to bear fruit for God’s Kingdom.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Oh Lord help me to bear fruit in Jesus Name.

2. Father, give me the Grace to win more souls in Jesus Name.

3. Help me to add more value to others

4. Father, bless me to do more for you in Jesus Name.