Beach Safari Makes List Of Akinboboye’s 52 Tourism Products For Nigerian Market

In continuation of unveiling 52 tourism products in his repertoire in a year for Nigerian tourism market, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye has named Beach Safari, as the next critical product for week seven. Akinboboye, who is Nigerian and African foremost and renowned resort developer and promoter, disclosed that with Nigeria boasting about 844 kilometers of beach front, across six states of the federation, tourism entrepreneurs can leverage on this natural feature to promote tourism product that connect man with nature.

To make it fascinating and enduring, Akinboboye said, ‘‘this needs to be weaved around the journey, our culture, our food and sporting activities. It will therefore offer a completely different experience than regular inter-state road travel.’’ Noted for his African themed resort, La Campagne brand making waves in Nigeria and across Africa countries, Akinboboye noted that La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resorts will be commencing its beach safari promotion with a journey that traverses the beach fronts of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states.

This is as he revealed that, ‘‘the beach safari will make use of transport that can easily move on sand and this include quad bikes, motor cycles, jeeps and horses. The beach trail that forms the route for the beach safari will be lit up at night by solar lights, while security will be provided via security watch towers and rapid response teams. ‘‘There are rest areas along the trail which will offer food and entertainment that showcases our African roots and heritage. It is envisaged that each rest area will bear special name and serve a particular food item, for example; Dodo, Akara, Iyan (pounded yam) and Amala.

He further noted that, ‘‘these rest areas will contain cabanas, tents and mats that guests can rent to rest on and chat, while watching performances by African dancers and musicians. Local craftsmen will also maintain small stalls that offer souvenirs.’’ He disclosed that there are six lagoon along the Lagos-Ogun-Ondo beach trail that will provide venues for water sports, like kayaking, hydro biking, jet skiing, and boating. Relationships and bonds, he said would be built along the trail as the tourists interact with the local communities.

“This adds to the uniqueness of a product that takes full advantage of the proximity of the Atlantic Ocean, the beautiful palm trees, bird life and the vibrant rural communities that are eager to greet you,” he said.