Be Vigilant, Proactive In Safeguarding Children, Ebonyi First Lady Tells Mothers

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru Uzoamak Nwifuru has called on mothers to be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their children.

This was as she empowered indigent widows; children and women in the state with skill equipment to enable them become self- reliant.

Mrs Nwifuru made the call in Abakaliki, the state capital during this year’s Women August Meeting in the state with the theme “Mother where is your child?”.

She noted that it was the responsibility of all mothers to ensure the safety of every child around them.

The First Lady called on mothers to train their children themselves and not send them outside the state for others to train, adding that it can lead to different forms of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking.

She described mothers as first teachers, caregivers, and protectors of their children,

“This powerful phrase-Mothers, where is your child, evokes a profound sense of concern and responsibility that goes beyond mere words. It challenge us to reflect on our role as mothers in ensuring the safety and well-being of every child.

“The theme is a call to action, a call to be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding the welfare of our children. It is a plea for us to come together, regardless of our differences, and unite in the course of protecting the innocent and vulnerable ones among us.

“As the first lady of Ebonyi State, it has been my message to all mothers to train their children themselves and not send them outside the state for others to train. This leads to different forms of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking.

“Ebonyi children needs to be safe from such harm, hence we need to protect them and train them ourselves. As a state, we will create an environment where no child is left behind.

“We will invest in education, healthcare, and social support system that empower mothers and families to provide a nurturing and safe environment for their children to thrive.

“Mothers are the first teachers, caregivers, and protectors of their children, but let us not forget that we are all responsible for the well-being of our children.

“Every adult, every community, every institution -each of us has a part to play in ensuring the safety and happiness of the children around us”, she stated.

In her address, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Felicia Nwamkpuma commended the first lady for her efforts in helping mothers to rebuild their families for the collective and moral upbringing of children and the society at large.

“I am grateful that through the efforts of our dear mother and Her Excellency, this programme has birthed a new imprint that seeks to recapture and redevelop the Ebonyi family values and morals that are the “sine qua non” for a future and prosperous Ebonyi State.

“As a humanitarian and social intervention ministry that coordinates all the activities that relates to the welfare of Ebonyi women, children and families, this programme offers us the opportunity for Ebonyi women to deliberate on the best approach in achieving our individual and collective roles in the State thereby creating a well-structured family setting that will drive the process for our State and National rebirth.

“I am confident that today will instill an aggregated passion in us as mothers to be responsive to our children and families. It is worthy of note that the “PEOPLE’S CHARTER OF NEEDS” which is the driving mechanism of the administration of Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has the utmost mandate for the realization of the aforementioned needs.

“As we have gathered, it my earnest hope that with the passion of Her Excellency, the wife of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State for better Ebonyi women and children, we will collectively drive the process.

“I respectfully thank our visitors and pray Almighty God for the wisdom for our mothers to be responsive to their children”, she stated.