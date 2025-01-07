Be Vanguard Of Economic Growth, Edun Charges Officials

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has urged the Ministry’s management staff to leverage their expertise in driving the country’s developmental priorities.

The Minister made this call in his office in Abuja during the assumption of office by the Permanent Secretary of Special Duties, Mr Raymond Omenka Omachi.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the Minister noted that the reforms embarked on by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration were aimed at improving the quality of life of Nigerians, adding that these changes are pivotal to the country’s economic growth and development.

Edun emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration among the Ministry’s staff to achieve these goals, a statement issued by the Director of information in the ministry Mohammed Manga.

He commended President Tinubu for graciously appointing the Honourable Minister of State, Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, who he said has been supportive of the Ministry’s efforts to drive the nation’s economic reforms.

Her contributions have been invaluable, and the Ministry is grateful for her dedication and expertise, I urge you all to continue to exhibit this spirit of teamwork, collaboration and love in order to manage the nation’s finances in an open, transparent, accountable and efficient manner that delivers on the country’s developmental priorities

In his response, the Permanent Secretary of Special Duties, Mr Raymond Omenka Omachi commended the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, and the Honourable Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite for their sterling leadership which is enabling the Ministry to deliver on its mandate.

He pledged to work closely with the Ministry’s staff to ensure seamless service delivery while also emphasizing the need for open communication, innovation, and hard work to drive the Ministry’s objectives.

“We will operate an open-door policy, encouraging ideas and innovations to improve our service delivery. We will work closely with my colleague the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the Directors and staff with a view to supporting the efforts of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun as well as the Honourable Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite in ensuring the full implementation of the government’s economic reforms” Omachi stated.

With renewed commitment and a shared vision, the Federal Ministry of Finance is poised to drive Nigeria’s economic growth and development, ultimately improving the lives of its citizens.

