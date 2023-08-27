Be The Sexy, Stylish Korede Bello

Nigeria’s singer and songwriter, Korede Bello’s music shot him to fame. Now his good look is creating another attraction to his brand. In 2021, he was declared ‘The Sexiest Man Alive’ by Africa’s savvy ‘Man Magazine’ and it’s left for you to take it or leave it. The photoshoots and the behind the scenes have kept his fans entertained on social media.

The ‘Man Magazine’ may not be wrong because it takes a true fashion savvy Man to look good in every outfit. The ‘Mr Romantic’ singer sure knows how to style his petite physic so much that there are a few tips to pick whenever scrolling through his social media handle. As a famous R&B /Afrobeat singer, his fashion suits the loverboy personality.

Button-down shirts and jackets that show off his chest, giving a glimpse of his hard work in the gym; simple and classy jewelry and well fitted pants are among his favourite styles. Korede Bello is regarded as one the most charming music stars in Nigeria.

Not just because he is good looking, but because he is kind, thoughtful and not easily pulled into a bad mood. His beautiful smile has also been described as one of his best assets. Added to a voice that makes his fans want to listen. These qualities are among the reasons, Bello is a glam dude ladies would not forget in a hurry.