Be The Fashion Force Like Deyemi Okanlawon

Recently, Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has been creating his own fashion force by making style statements at different red carpet events. At the 2022 of African Magic Viewers Choice Award, he was one of the men that looked ex- tra dapper in embellished suit.

Then at a fee movie premieres to wrap up 2022, he dropped several savvy men’s style that got even his fellow men talking. Not that he is in any competition with other fashionable men in showbiz, but the ‘Omo Ghetto’ actor sure is stepping up his style game. Deyemi in recent times seems to create styles from his own fashion book.

The cherry on top was his last look at the premiere of the movie, ‘Domitila Reboot’. He showed up looking like an android mannequins in a white ruffled shirt and pants covered with a transparent nylon. Though eccentric, the look has been staring up controversies ever since.

The father of one has been in seen in dashing casual attired as well as sexy formal wear. His good looks, attention to detail in fashion is also getting him the desired attention as he is one of the few men in Nollywood paparazzi looks out for anytime he is spotted at an event. Aside representing with his style, he has been eyecandy for ladies on his social media handle.

He has been showing off his sexy fit body in different videos which many admit has been making women drool. Deyemi Okanlawon is a Nigerian film, television, theatre and voice actor. He is best known for his roles in Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Blood.