Be Stylish Like Melvin Oduah

Melvin Oduah has seen the four walls of well recognised reality Television shows. From Gulder Ultimate Search, to Mr Nigeria competition and the Big brother Africa.

Even though he didn’t win, his popularity got better from there. One of the qualities that has kept him in the face of his fans is his cute face and style.

He has a simple but eye catchy style. Since he became an actor, almost every entertainment job needs his attention. He is a television personality, event compere and a model.

All this means Oduah has to keep his fashion and style fresh and up to date at all times. On what he feels about fashion, he said: “I love simplicity. But at the same time, I love being a little bit fashionable. So I’ll just say I love to strike that thin line between simplicity and fashionable.”

He has also won award for his looks and style. At Lagos Fashion awards, he won the most fashionable TV personality of the year; Fast rising media personality of the year at the House of Talents Africa/Ebonyi fashion awards and few a others. This makes him a style Star to look our for.