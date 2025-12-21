Be Solutions – Minded Nigerians, Olukoya Urges Graduands

The Chancellor of Mountain Top University (MTU) and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has called on Nigerian graduates to be solutions to the country’s myriad challenges.

“Don’t join the crowd, be a solution-minded Nigerian,” Olukoya said at the Seventh Convocation Ceremony of MTU held at Prayer City. Olukoya emphasised that MTU is committed to raising leaders who will reshape Nigeria and provide solutions to its challenges.

“We have been producing morally-sound, academically-excellent, and hardworking graduates who are well-equipped with vocational skills to be selfindependent and employers of labour,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, delivered a lecture titled “Dream Big, Start Small,” urging the youths to cultivate bold dreams and anchor their journeys to success on humble beginnings, hard work, and strong character.

“Dream big, start small, be passionate, work twice as hard, and watch the Invisible Hands of God lift you to heights you never imagined possible,” Governor Eno charged.

He cautioned that the pursuit of instant gratification without corresponding effort often leads to frustration and moral decline, but expressed confidence that the moral and intellectual foundation imparted by MTU would distinguish the graduands as leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

“You don’t need to be great to start, but you need to start to be great,” Governor Eno quoted motivational speaker Zig Ziglar.

“Dream big about impact. Start small with service. Grow steadily through character and competence.” Dr Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, wife of the Chancellor, pledged to continue impacting positively on students, especially female students, through mentorship.