Be Sincere, Objective In GDP/CPI Exercise, BudgIT Tasks NBS

As Nigerians await the release of the new Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the economy by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), BudgIT Nigeria has advised the statistical agency, to ensure the anticipated review is in tandem with everyday realities of Nigerians.

BudgIT’s subtle caution on Monday stems from public scepticism trailing NBS’ anticipated rebase of GDP/ CPI exercise, billed for release any moment.

Country Director of BudgIT Nigeria, Gabriel Okeowo offered the advice on Monday in Abuja during a sensitization workshop organized by BudgIT on GDP/ CPI rebasing.

“A lot of people carry skepticism around this revision that we are doing or this CPI rebalancing that we’re doing because it will be as if it is a deliberate intention to make the government look good.

“But one thing that we know is that you cannot hide bad data. At the end of the day, it will show up in the lived experiences of people.”

He said data needs to come out in a way that engenders trust in the institution.

The Statistician-General of the Federation/CEO of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Prince Adeyemi Adeniran countered. He said the planned rebasing of Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is being done without any ulterior motive or favouring any entity.

Adeniran said the revision of both economic indicators in the country was due to accurately reflect the current structure of the economy, incorporating new and emerging sectors, updating our consumption basket and defining our data collection methods.

He added that their rebasing is being carried out concurrently due to the availability of funds to engage in the exercise which he said should have been done every five years as recommended by international organisations.

“It is not carried out for any ulterior motives. It is not carried out to favour any entity or private organization. It is carried out simply to measure accurately in line with the global best practices and standards, the economy, the structure, and the consumption pattern of our citizens.

‘This is our responsibility as the official producer of data in Nigeria. Through this open process, we are further committing to maintaining an open dialogue with all stakeholders, including the civil society organizations.”

“We are doing this rebasing as a statistical activity. It’s our routine activities that we need to carry out every five years. But because of the shortage of resources, we don’t usually have the opportunity to carry it out when due.

“But we thank God that we have the opportunity to carry these two rebasing along at the same time. It is never done in any country where you have the two-rebasing carried out simultaneously.”

