Be Security Conscious, NSCDC Tells FCT Residents

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has urged residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kwali, Gwagwalada, and Kuje to be security conscious when it comes to their safety.

The security service expressly instructed locals to profile guests before allowing them to become members of their communities in order to prevent habouring dangerous criminals in the nation’s capital.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi gave the express command on Thursday in Abuja during the official opening of a new NSCDC Division in Kwali.

Speaking alongside Area Council Chairman Mr Danladi Chiya, the NSCDC boss urged residents to furnish the defence corps with information.

According to intelligence assessments, inhabitants of the FCT especially those living in the periphery, should remain vigilant at all times since criminals are known to conceal themselves and utilise nearby bushes and hills as cover for their crimes.

”Security agencies are however on top of the situation, hence, the need for vital intelligence reports from citizens.

”If you see something, you must say something because without that we can’t perform magic and whatever information is supplied will be treated confidentially, and together we shall find solutions to this menace of insecurity,” he said.