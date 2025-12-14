Be Savvy, Stylish In Suits Like Elumelu, Agbaje, Alpani

I t is a fact that influential men in the Banking industry wear the best corporate suits. It comes natural with their line of job.

In this style game, few men stand out when it comes to steeze in corporate suits. Leading the pack is Heirs Holding CEO, Tony Elumelu; then GTCO CEO, Segun Agbaje and Chief Brand and the Managing Director of Providus Bank, Walter Akpani, a banker with over three decades of experience.

Watching these men’s style precision is equal to taking a masterclass on how to look the part of a CEO just by picking the right suits.

If all you do is watch these trio’s business acumen, then you are missing other great tips like, how to look dapper at all times, even in basic pyjamas pants and t-shirt.

How to maintain a fit body to look like a demigod in suits. Just as they look impeccable in a suit, they look extra special in casuals and native.

As Elumelu dishes out best ways to style crisp white shirts for the boardroom, Alpani and Agbaje look like walking mannequins in formal suits.

Lately, UBA CEO has been showing off Signature red socks paired with statement office shoes, Walter is actively involved in youth development in style and elegance. You cannot help but get inspired watching these men go about their lives and businesses.