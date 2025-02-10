Be Ready To Step On Toes, Obasanjo Tells FMC Abeokuta Board Chair

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has told the new Chairman, Board of Management of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta, Dr. Dayo Israel, to brace up for the challenges ahead and be ready to step on toes, if necessary, for a successful tenure of office.

Obasanjo observed that no leader of note he has ever come across achieved without stepping on toes. He said: “If you’re doing a job and you’re not stepping on toes, then you’re not effective.”

The former President, according to a statement, by the hospital’s Head of Public Relations, Dr. Segun Orisajo, made the remark while playing host to Israel on a familiarisation courtesy visit in company of the Centre’s Medical Director, Prof Adewale Musa-Olomu and members of his management team.

Obasanjo, according to Orisajo, recalled an incident some decades back shortly after he left office as Head of State in which he had to “sack ” his daughter from his farm on account of late coming to work.

“Shortly after I left office as Head of State, my first daughter, then at University of Ibadan studying Veterinary Medicine was engaged on my farm to gain some practical experience during long vacation.

“On day one, she resumed a quarter past seven in the morning as against the usual 7 O’clock. “I warned her reminding her that she has an obligation to be of good example to other workers.

“I told her I will not hesitate to wield the big stick should the same be repeated going forward. “To my amazement, the following day she was late to work again. I did not hesitate to send her back right from the gate.”

“Not surprisingly, this had an indescribable effect on all my employees, saying ” if Baba could do this to his daughter, who are we?” Obasanjo however advised the new Chairman to be “just, fair and humane” even when it became obvious that certain toes have to be stepped on.

He applauded the Medical Director, Prof MusaOlomu, for the monumental achievements of his administration over the past seven and half years at the Centre.

