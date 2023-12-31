Be Ready To Pay Up In 2024, NLC Tells Govts, Private Employees Owing Workers

…to demand living wage, implementation of signed agreements

…says Nigeria more divided than ever with deepened disconnect between govt, citizens

…insist Nigerians experienced worst form of suffering in 2023

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has advised governments across all levels and private sector employees who were owing workers to brace up, as it was committed to ensuring every kobo owed was paid.

Labour in a new year message signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Sunday in Abuja, also noted that Congress was committed to making sure a living wage becomes possible for all Nigerian workers through a New National Minimum Wage, and in engaging with the Federal Government to ensure the agreements it reached with labour in the last negotiations, especially the October 2nd agreement, were implemented.

According to Ajaero, the NLC had repositioned itself to more creatively grapple with the forces that are holding our nations down in a cesspool of underdevelopment and misery,” and was also out to provide the necessary leadership that would hold government accountable, nudge it towards working for the benefit of the majority as well as recommitting to building workplaces that guarantees the rights and privileges of workers.

He said: “From every indication, 2024 will be an interesting year. Interesting because it will witness a period where all that has been taken away from workers will be restored. Any Private sector employer or Agency of Government that is therefore owing any Nigerian worker anywhere should be ready to pay up in 2024.

“We will work in collaboration with our civil society partners to generate frameworks that will build stronger and more robust civic space which ensures that our voices are heard at all times and used to check and assist the government to take the right actions that will make governance more effective and beneficial for the majority of the citizenry.

“NLC will seek to work with partners and patriots everywhere to pursue the creation of more effective structures to protect the institutions of democracy in Nigeria. We shall to this end join hands with other willing forces to begin work at strengthening our leadership recruitment processes especially the electoral framework in Nigeria. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that credibility is restored to our elections which is the foundation for enthroning a more responsive and responsible government that remains accountable and thus totally anchored on the people.

“Much more, we will engage the Government to ensure that the agreement it reached with us in our last negotiations especially the October 2nd Agreement is implemented.”

While accessing the government of propaganda especially in the provision of palliatives to ease the difficulties and hardship imposed by the removal of fuel subsidy, Ajaero regretted that the country was more divided than it had ever been, adding that there was a deepened disconnect between govt and the citizens as a result of its harsh policies.

“Divisions along our various primordial fault lines rather than heal became exacerbated this year mainly as a result of the unfortunate activities of Politicians who played them up in their bid to win elections.

“Our nation has therefore become more divided than ever with growing suspicion and increasing trust deficits along those lines. Citizens’ confidence in the government is therefore deeply wounded causing a further disconnect between the people and governments as the government continues with policies that negate the welfare of citizens.

“We observe only a few pockets of progress in governance in some states but largely, the instruments of governance are mainly deployed for the sole benefits of those who believe they have captured the instruments of governance and thus use them for their sole benefit.”

Querying the government’s failure to pay workers salaries to enable them to enjoy a seamless festive season in the face of poverty and hardship, the NLC lamented that in 2023, Nigerians experienced the worst form of suffering.

“Generally, it has been a turbulent year both for workers and Nigerian people as the negative Economic policies of the Government begin to bite harder on poor Nigerians as predicted. Workers continue to grapple with the worst forms of deprivations thus unable to meet their basic needs while transportation to work continues to be a nightmare.

“Nigerian masses have experienced the worst form of angst and suffering as access to basic nutrition has become more difficult while Education and basic social utilities have become the sole purview of the rich. This year’s festive season has been made so difficult for the masses that the usual joy associated with the season was replaced with worries and anxiety all over the nation.

“Government’s half-hearted attempts at providing succour was largely mere propaganda and never had any impact on the high cost of transportation across the nation. Our Naira continues in its free fall in all markets while Governments both federal and state continue in their reckless borrowing and spending in the name of governance. We are worried at the haste with which those in government rush to eat the future of Nigerians by borrowing and frittering them away putting the future of our unborn generation in jeopardy.

*As it stands today, Nigeria needs about 12% more than our annual revenue to service our debt stock meaning that we have to borrow to ever be able to service our debts. Another debt trap has been unleashed on the population. Governments should act more responsibly in its debt activities.

“It is highly insensitive of the federal government to allow its citizens to go hungry during this Yuletide season by denying them the benefit of their hard-earned December 2023 salary. Nigerians are watching the chest-thumping and visitations as if in triumphalism against the collective will where food and drinks are lavished by public officials while workers are not paid and are left in starvation over one spurious reason or the other.

“We urge the federal Government to show more compassion in its dealings with Nigerians and Nigerian workers especially in the face of the excruciating poverty which its policies have foisted on hapless Nigerians.

“It is therefore important that as we stand at the threshold of a new year, let us embrace the lessons learned and the wisdom gained from our experiences in 2023. Challenges may persist, but our collective resolve to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria remains unwavering.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress remains committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of workers across the nation, and we encourage all Nigerians to join hands in the pursuit of a better tomorrow.

“In the coming year, let us foster a culture of inclusivity, understanding, and collaboration. By working together, we can address the issues that affect us all and pave the way for positive change. Our nation is rich in diversity, and it is this diversity that can be our greatest strength when harnessed for the common good.

“May the dawn of 2024 bring with it the kind of hope that we want, opportunities for growth, and the strength to overcome any challenges that may come our way. Let us approach the new year with optimism and a shared commitment to building a Nigeria that we can all be proud of.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Labour Congress, we extend our deepest gratitude to every Nigerian for your hard work, dedication, and resilience. Together, let us make 2024 a year of progress, unity, and prosperity. Good things they say don’t just happen. They are worked out! We urge Nigerians to work together as a people to create a coalition of the people and refuse to be cowed into submission by the same forces of misery and backwardness.

“Once again, we want to salute all Nigerians and workers for their demonstration and outpouring of support and solidarity which led to the overall success of the last nationwide strike. Your actions have sent a strong signal to those in government of our collective readiness to protect our nation and ourselves at all times.

“We urge that the same spirit should be multiplied in all of us as we move into 2024 because we are sure that it will be needed as we struggle against the expected increasing imposition and adoption of stifling neo-liberal economic policies by the government.

“We must resist and repudiate all World Bank and IMF’s policies as they increase their onslaught against our nation seeking to mount further tollgates across all facets of our nation with which they seek to exploit our nation for the benefits of global capital and their comprador bourgeoises within our nation.

“We are the sovereign and it is only when we realize that indeed, we hold the power that we can act expeditiously to use it to make our nation better. We extend our hands across the nation! We extend our hands across the political divides and across the regions beckoning all Nigerians to come, let us build our nation.

“Standing helplessly and wringing in our hands in despair will not help us and our dear nation but generating new ideas and taking positive actions together is the only way to reclaim our nation and enthrone our collective interests and aspirations in the heart of the nation’s governance.”

On the killings in Plateau and Taraba states he said, ” That the blood of Nigerians flowed in the streets without any outrage across the nation shows that we may have lost our collective feeling of revulsion.

“That our leaders chose this occasion to clink glasses and junket to pay homages instead of being in a sober mood to reflect on the degree of their failure to protect the lives of those who elected them into offices is utterly repugnant and smacks of the highest level of insensitivity. We are aghast at whether our leaders understand what their responsibilities are at all.

“It is these combined forces of negative government policies that have created the worst form of social anomie in our nation. Nigerians have become more fearful of the future now than ever before and are truly having their expectations dashed and their hopes betrayed by the ruling elite. It is in this dire mood that we end the year 2023 and in this condition that we move into the new year 2024.

“However, in the face of these adversities, it is crucial to recognize that it may have seemed hopeless at times, but we firmly believe that together, we can make 2024 better. The spirit of unity and solidarity that defines our great nation has seen us through numerous trials in the past, and it will undoubtedly guide us towards a brighter future.”