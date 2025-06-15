Be Ready To Fight Terrorism, Insurgency – Army Chief Charges Recruits

Share

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has charged recruits of the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, in Kaduna State, to remain prepared to fight terrorism and insurgency in the country.

The Chief of Army Staff emphasized the importance of upholding the Nigerian Army’s core values.

Speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the 6,195 of the 88 Regular Recruits Intake on Saturday, Oluyede emphasized the importance of courage, professionalism, and resilience in the face of adversity.

He also reminded the recruits that the life of a soldier is one of sacrifice and patriotism, noting that the “Nigerian Army is a professional institution tasked with the mandate of securing the sovereignty of our great nation, Nigeria.”

“As you pass out today and take your place in this noble profession, be aware that you will form part of our nation’s solutions to the challenges of terrorism and insurgency. Therefore, wherever you are deployed, your actions must be a reflection of your training, and you must display courage in the face of adversity.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, and your journey began on January 13, 2025, when you commenced your basic training. You have been prepared for anything the world will throw at you, and I assure you that you will face challenges that may initially seem insurmountable.

“Stand by the oath you have taken and do your duty without forgetting our core values of discipline, loyalty, integrity, selfless service, courage, and respect for others. These values will form the compass that will lead you to your finest hours in the face of adversity,” he said.

Oluyede charged the recruits to strive for excellence in their duties, noting that “Your actions must be a reflection of your training, and you must display courage in the face of adversity. You must be trustworthy and committed to a currency of excellence, determination, and selfless service.”

The COAS assured the recruits that their welfare was his topmost priority.

“I urge you to take a quick, well-deserved break and be ready to receive the next set of recruits, as the process for the 89 Regular Recruits Intake has already reached an advanced stage. I assure you of the Army Headquarters’ support in always realising your training objectives”, the COAS said.

Oluyede expressed appreciation to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and other stakeholders for their support of the Nigerian Army.

“I appreciate the President, Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his steadfast belief in and support of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

