‘Be Prudent With Mgt Of Public Resources’, AGF Tasks Project Coordinators

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Shamseldeen B. Ogunjimi, has tasked Project Coordinators across the country to ensure their activities align with OAGF’s vision of strengthening financial stewardship of the nation’s resources for the benefit of Nigerians.

Ogunjimi counselled Project Coordinators on Wednesday, August 2. at the 2025 OAGF retreat organised for them in Abuja.

He added that in the face of continuous complexity and scrutiny in public finance, it was the responsibility of the project coordinators to uphold the highest standards of prudence, integrity and sincerity of purpose by ensuring that projects deliver value to the citizens

” I see your cooperation and support in achieving new targets of performance in the financial management of the projects under your purview. These targets and reforms are all geared towards helping you to execute your given mandates aimed at achieving your various projects development objectives”, said AGF

He said the retreat served as an avenue to examine critical roles of federal projects’ financial management in achieving Project development objectives, explore innovative solutions and share best practices aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and efficiency in the financial management of the Federal Projects.

“We shall, among others, take a cursory look at the digital interface. I have approved the uniform and integrated the accounting and reporting system of all federal projects with a view to providing real-time online reporting to key stakeholders.

” We are seeking partners to fund this initiative, including the Islamic Development Bank, which we have already approached for support. We shall also look at the relationship between the projects, FPFMD and the OAGF, as well as the internal audit function in projects, ” said the AGF.

Senior Financial Management Specialist at the World Bank, Akram El Shorbagi, urged participants to read the manuscript and to understand more of how AGF and World Bank Programs work, and to imbibe them to be financially prudent in managing allocated funds.

National Coordinator NG-Cares Programme, Mr Abdulkarim Obaje, said funds from the World Bank and other global partners will be judiciously used

” The major issue is in terms of financial management to reduce issues of corruption, misapplication of funds, etc. I reckon this is one of the areas that the OAGF is concerned about and has asked the project coordinators to come for this retreat to enable us to fashion out how to continue to minimise the risk associated with the financial management crisis on the projects,” said Obaje.