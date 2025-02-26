Be Prudent, Embrace Financial Reform Initiatives, AGF Tells FPOs

Share

The Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein has Charged Federal Pay Officers (FPOs) to be financially prudent and embrace the new financial reform initiatives in the discharge of their duties.

The AGF also reiterated her mandate to Federal Pay Officers to ensure that Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the States comply with the provisions of the public financial management reform initiatives of the Federal Government.

A statement issued by the Director (Press and Public Relations) Bawa Mokwa quoted the AGF while speaking during a working visit to the Federal Pay Office in Kano, Kano State.

She noted that the use of manual processes in carrying out financial activities will soon be over, adding that the use of modern technology in the accounting profession is key and vital.

She further informed me that the office has begun the process of establishing enterprise concept management where all activities will be digitalized and will also be extended to the FPOs.

Madain emphasized the need for states to halt leakages in order to improve revenue generation and collection to ensure that state governments receive their revenues when due and the Federal Government will not be burdened by unpaid liabilities.

The AGF encouraged FPOs to also embrace the performance management system which will replace the annual performance evaluation report (APER), adding that it involves all staff and will be used in the measurement of management performance, urging all FPOs to be computer literate and digitally ready.

Earlier in his address the Chairman of the Committee of FPOs North West Zone Aminu Umar appreciated the AGF for her visit, adding that “it will go a long way as a pacesetter for the incoming Accountant General after your leave”.

