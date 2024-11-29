Be Positive Agents, Diri Advises Bayelsa Corps Members

Share

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has enjoined the National Youths Corps Members deployed to the State to be positive agents of development of their host communities.

Governor Douye Diri, who gave this advice on Friday during the opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 1,667 2024 Batch C, stream 1 Corps Members held at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Bayelsa State, assured them of memorable experiences in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youths Development, Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha, said the state government remains an active and critical stakeholder in the security and welfare packages that will make the state a home away from home.

He further welcomed them to the state and enjoined them to be committed to the ideals and objectives of national service.

He commended their dedication and encouraged them to embrace the new chapter with optimism.

He assured the corps members of the government’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure for their development, urging them to remain positive and focused on their future as leaders.

Earlier In her welcome remarks, the State Coordinator, Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity thanked the special guest of honour, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa, collaborating partners and other distinguished guests for their presence.

She highlighted the objectives of the orientation course and advised 1,668 corps members deployed to the state to embrace the service year with all the seriousness it deserves because according to her, careful and deliberate programmes have been well designed to adequately prepare and equip them for optimum performance.

She enjoined them to shun all forms of social vices and actions detrimental to the image of the scheme during orientation courses and in their various places of primary assignments.

She especially thanked the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri for his immense support to NYSC.

The highlight of the event was the administration of National and NYSC Pledges on the corps members by the representative of the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice I. Eradiri. and tug of war special demonstration by the corps members.

