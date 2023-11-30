Be Peaceful Despite Our Difficult Situation, Fubara Tells Rivers Residents

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has appealed to the people of the state to be peaceful and exhibit mutual harmony among themselves despite the difficult situation the state finds itself.

He also said that his administration is determined to enthrone an enviable Rivers that satisfies the dreams and aspirations of all residents, stressing the need for residents to meaningfully contribute their quota in the state’s development.

Fubara made the assertion at the funeral service in honour of late King Theophilus J.T. Princewill, Amachree XI, the Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of the Kalabari Kingdom, which was held at the King Amachree Square in Buguma Town, Asari Toru Local Government Area.

He said: “We are in a difficult period but just be peaceful. We cannot achieve progress in an environment of violence. We cannot grow our State to the level of our aspirations when there is trouble.”

“We can only advance to our dream State in a peaceful environment. I urge every one of you to be peaceful. Peace is the only instrument that can bring development.”

He applauded the level of cooperation seen between the bereaved family and the entire Kalabari people through the various stages of preparations leading to the eventual burial of their late king to the disappointment of those who had predicted the crisis.

The governor also urged the Kalabari people to continue to live in peace even after the burial of their late king, adding that nobody in the State should lose hope because his administration is committed not to disappoint, regarding all their expectations.