Be Patriotic, Stop Frustrating The Economy; Makinde Urges Women

…Distributes Food Palliative to women

The wife of the lawmaker representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Dr Rhoda Makinde has urged Nigerians, especially women, to stop any act that can sabotage the efforts of the government in making life better for the citizens.

She noted that some pains masses are experiencing now are self-inflicting by some traders, as the spirit of patriotism is gradually eroding Nigerians

Dr Makinde stated this during a food palliatives drive organised for the residents of Lagos state by her non-governmental organisation, DROMI, on Wednesday.

DROMI is an initiative that caters for widows, aged and less privileged across the globe.

Represented by the Lagos state coordinator of DROMI, Mrs Wemimo Adebayo, Makinde said some sellers are hampering the economic prosperity of Nigeria through astronomical price increases of goods and services.

“I’m optimistic of a better Nigeria in the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We must all join hands together with him at our various corners.

“Let us stop the habit of making life unbearable for one another. Let us be considerate. Greed can never allow our country to move forward, this message of hope must start from us. Let us always express optimism that Nigeria will be great. We must stop frustrating our economy”

One of the beneficiaries of the food palliatives drive, Mrs Ayanbimpe Roseline praised Dr. Rhoda and her husband, Honourable Abiola Makinde for reaching out to the needy.

She however called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the couple by giving back to the society so that Nigeria can be a better place to live for all.

