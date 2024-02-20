Be Patriotic In Your Service To Nigeria, NYSC Charges Corps Members

The 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Corps members deployed to Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State for the mandatory three-week orientation course have been charged by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

New Telegraph reports that no fewer than 1, 401 corps members who were deployed to the Permanent Orientation Camp in Obubra took the Oath of Allegiance administered by the judge of the Obubra High Court, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Ubua on Tuesday on behalf of Chief Judge, Akon Ikpeme of the State.

The State Coordinator, Mr. Zemoh Andrew, who welcomed the corps members to the camp explained that the purpose of the three-week Orientation Course is to get Corps Members ready for their mandatory one-year national service.

READ ALSO:

According to Zemoh, the Corps members will participate in camp activities and receive instruction on entrepreneurship and skill acquisition to help them get ready for the future. In their duty to their country, he exhorted them to be patriotic.

Governor Bassey Otu advised the Corps members to start admirable community initiatives that will make them stand out at the end of their service year. Governor Otu was represented by the Commissioner for Youths Development and Skills Acquisition, Ijom Ukam.

The governor said, ” I charge you to carry out laudable community projects which will stand you out at the end of the service year”.