Be Patient With Tinubu’s Reforms –Akpabio

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s government, declaring that the nation is moving in the right direction as the reform agenda has begun to yield positive results.

Akpabio, who made the appeal in a goodwill message to commemorate the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, also appealed to Nigerians to endure the pains of the reforms for just a little while “in the interest of our children and future generations”.

And in a separate message to mark the occasion, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, urged Nigerians to remain united and look beyond the current challenges facing the country. According to him, what should be uppermost in the minds of Nigerians now is for all to accord Tinubu the needed support as he propels the nation to prosperity.