Be Patient With Tinubu To Enjoy Dividends Of Democracy, Badmus Urges Nigerians

The Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Engr Olalekan Badmus has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the policies of President Bola Tinubu for future dividends.

Badmus, who enjoined the citizenry to be patient with President Tinubu in the execution of his Renewed Hope Agenda said it would be beneficial to the generality of the people of the country in no distant time.

He gave the charge while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo Local Government Area, Osogbo, during the party sensitisation tour in the state.

The Osogbo-born political mobilizer assured the people that the lost glory of the nation would soon be restored through the dedication of President Tinubu at the helm of affairs in the management of the nation.

The NPA Director disclosed that President Tinubu has been trying conscientiously to fix the nation in all the sectors but it is easier to destroy than to build.

He tasked the citizenry to key into the agenda of President Tinubu in his glaring efforts to change the fortune of this nation as there cannot be another viable alternative.

Badmus appealed to all the members and leaders of the party in Osogbo Local Government Council Area in particular and Osun State, in general, to rededicate themselves towards the viability of the party.

He charged the APC members who are still disenchanted to close their ranks and work as a team in the interest of the party in future elections.

The NPA Executive Director told the APC members that it is a collective task for the members and leaders of the party to record success stories in future elections in the state.

Also, the chairman of the party, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal advised the members who are still bickering over the recent plight of the APC in the state to leave it behind them and forge ahead for the preparation of another series of elections in the state.

“Let’s join our hands together and genuinely work for the victory of our party during the next elections.

“All we need is rededication of our efforts and genuine reconciliation with some of our aggrieved members”, Badmus counselled.