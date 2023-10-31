Be Patient With Govt, Palliatives Will Go Round, Odesanya Tells Lagos Residents

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on NEW DAWN and Regional Integration, Hon. Ismaila Sunmi Odesanya has assured that the ongoing distribution of palliatives targeted at alleviating the effect of harsh economic conditions is a continuous exercise, urging deserving members of the public to be patient with the State Government.

The former secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the State gave the assurance after he presented government palliatives of food items facilitated by him to executives of Itedo – Oluwa Community Development Association (CDA) in Igbe, Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area of the state.

Presenting the items to the CDA chairman, Alhaji Lukman Babalola, and other executive members on Saturday, Odesanya noted that the distribution palliative was a demonstration of the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu towards the welfare of the people. He also said that the state took a cue from the Federal Government which initiated the idea of palliatives to cushion the effect of economic reforms being undertaken by the government.

“If you may recall on assumption of office, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met a lot of issues on the ground that bothered on welfare, security, and economic challenges, but above all, welfare is quite paramount to any responsive and responsible government, hence, the issue of palliative came up to soothe frayed nerves and put smiles on their faces”, the aide to the Governor said.

While appreciating the governor for the palliative he also appreciated the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Bisola Olusanya, for making possible the donation of palliatives for the residents, Odesanya said his facilitating the gesture was borne out of a need to be responsible for his neighbourhood, saying,

He then assured residents who are yet to receive palliatives that they will soon get their turn. “It would go across the nooks and crannies of the state. Let me implore every one of us to be patient and tolerant with the state government. It is an endless exercise, hence, it will go around every segment of the state”, he appealed.

Speaking with reporters after receiving the packages on behalf of Alhaji Babalola, who said that he received the packages on Friday, thanked the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu, for the gesture.

He said that the donation of the food items will go a long way in bringing relief to the populace.

“Hon. Sunmi called me about two weeks ago to inform me that he was going to receive some palliatives from the state government and that he would be presenting them to our CDA as relief for vulnerable people, and on Friday, I received a call from the state government for the delivery of the items which I related to my excuse”, he said.

“With what the state government is doing, it will bring relief to the people. Before now, we have received some palliatives from the government through the Community Development Committee (CDC), and now this is from Hon. Sunmi. I think that this will bring a very big relief for our people”, Alhaji Babalola said.

Other executive members at the presentation are Otunba Oni Charles Abayomi (Vice Chairman 2), Mr Adekoya Abiodun (Welfare Secretary), Mrs Adetayo Rukayat (Social Secretary), and Mr. Alli Mutiu (Financial Secretary).