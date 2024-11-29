Be Patient With Boniface, Xhaka Tells Nigerians

Share

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Granit Xhaka, has urged Nigerians to remain patient with Victor Boniface, insisting that the young forward has the potential to become a key player for the Super Eagles.

Boniface, despite his scintillating club form, has faced challenges replicating the same success on the international stage.

The 23-year-old has yet to score in 11 appearances for Nigeria, a streak that has drawn criticism from fans and pundits alike.

However, Xhaka, who plays alongside Boniface at Bayer Leverkusen, believes the striker needs more time to adapt to the d e m a n d s of international football.

“It’s always difficult because you don’t have a lot of time to adapt, enough time to work through the tactical setup every day with the same coach and players.

But everyone wants to play for their country,” Xhaka said in an interview with OmaSports TV. The Swiss midfielder acknowledged Boniface’s importance to Leverkusen and expressed confidence in his ability to replicate that impact for Nigeria.

“He’s important for us [at Leverkusen], and for sure, he’ll be important for Nigeria in the future. I’ll say stay calm because he’s a great guy and a great footballer,” Xhaka added.

Boniface is currently recovering from an injury sustained during international duty last week, and fans will be hoping he returns stronger, both for club and country.

