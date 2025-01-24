Be Patient, Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Yielding Fruits, Youth Leaders Tell Nigerians

Share

With the entrance of Roxettes Motors into the Nigerian economic ecosystem, President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are yielding positive results, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), has said.

According to the umbrella body of youth groups from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, the entry of the motor company with groundbreaking innovations in technology, energy solutions, and mobility is a signal of better days ahead.

CONYL, in a statement issued by the President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, commended “the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in creating an enabling environment that attracts both local and foreign investors.”

It added,”His administration’s strategic reforms are laying the groundwork for a robust and sustainable economy, transforming Nigeria into a hub for technological and industrial innovation.”

The group further noted that Roxettes Motors, a Nigerian-founded electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle manufacturing company epitomized the success of the president’s economic reforms.

“Before President Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria faced economic instability, stagnant growth, and a cosmetic economic framework incapable of supporting large-scale investments. However, his policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate liberalization, and targeted incentives for key industries, have revitalized the economy.

“These reforms have stabilised the market and fostered innovation and attracted transformative businesses like Roxettes Motors. By addressing long-standing structural challenges, President Tinubu has opened the doors for entrepreneurs and global investors to build Nigeria’s future.”

CONYL observed that President Tinubu’s economic policies have reignited hope for Nigerian entrepreneurs, which it noted was reforming the economy and laying the foundation for a sustainable future.

It urged state governors, corporate organizations, and all Nigerians to explore the opportunities created by the administration’s policies and the groundbreaking innovations of Roxettes Motors.

Share

Please follow and like us: