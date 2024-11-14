Be Patient For Tinubu’s Economic Reforms To Bear fruits, DROMI Begs Nigerians

Share

…distributes Rice, Oil to 250 Elderly Woman in Osun

Dr Rhoda Makinde, wife of lawmaker representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Abiola Makinde has expressed optimism that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu would turn the country around for better.

She noted that the current hardship facing the people of the country is temporary, emphasizing on the need for people to be patient with the Tinubu’s economic reform to bear fruits.

She stated this at the Osun State Food Palliative Drive, in Osogbo, Osun State, an event which witnessed the distribution of food palliatives to over 250 aged women.

Makinde, who is also the founder of a Non-profit Organization, Dr Makinde Women Empowerment Initiative, DROMI, said, “I am sure there is light at the end of the tunnel, so please let’s be patient with President Tinubu for he’s working tirelessly to make Nigeria great.”

While distributing the palliatives which includes bag of rice and vegetable Oil, to over 250 elderly women, the Osun State coordinator of DROMI, Florence Babasola, noted that the event is a testament to its commitment to uplifting vulnerable groups and addressing food security within underserved communities in Nigeria.

She emphasized the organization’s dedication to addressing the needs of marginalized individuals.

She however, expressed her gratitude to the founder of DROMI and the community stating that these donations are part of the organization’s broader efforts to provide relief amidst the economic challenges affecting Nigerians.

During her address, Dr. Makinde encouraged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, acknowledging the challenges facing the country while expressing optimism in the government’s capacity to drive positive change.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Grace Omoniyi, while thanking the founder of DROMI, urged other well to do Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture.

