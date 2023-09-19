Be Patient, FG Working On Addressing Grievances, Lalong Tells TUC

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has appealed to the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to be patient, as the Federal Government was already working on addressing some of the grievances put forward by organised labour.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Olajide Oshundu on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the minister’s interface with the union leaders was to brief them on efforts made thus far government.

According to the statement, Lalong in the company of the Minister of State, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha, told the TUC that after their last meeting, he met with the President to highlight some of the issues raised by the Labour union.

It partly reads: “He appealed to the TUC to exercise more patience, explaining that before the President left for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, he was fully briefed and gave further directives on implementation of issues put before him, particularly when he personally met with the labour leaders.

“Before the meeting went into a closed-door session, the Minister thanked the TUC for accepting to come for the briefing, which showed that they are committed to the Nigerian project and are open to dialogue for greater industrial harmony.”

President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, said there has to be more action than promised because workers were getting more impatient due to the hardship occasioned by the removal of subsidy.

Osifo who said workers were facing enormous pressures that were making life very difficult and giving leadership of TUC sleepless nights, however, noted that the union hopes President Tinubu would have done everything possible to arrive at a conclusion within the next two weeks to douse the tension and threat for withdrawal of services by workers.

At the end of the meetings TUC while noting that the meeting with the ministers was fruitful, hoped that government would live up to its promises and responsibility for ensuring the welfare of workers and Nigerians in general.