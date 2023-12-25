Be Optimistic, Determined In Coming Year, Kaigama Charge Nigerians

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has charged Nigerians not to despair over the “shadows that loom” over the country, but to be hopeful things would be better and step into the coming year with “optimism and determination.

Kaigama in a Christmas message on Monday noted that even as the country struggles with the challenges of economic inflation, pervasive insecurity, hunger-crushing poverty, joblessness and the overwhelming climate of hopelessness that surrounds many, Nigerians must not give up but always remember that even in the darkest of times, a flicker of hope could ignite a powerful flame of change.

He said: “Christmas has come not to ignore our challenges but to remind us that, like the bright star in the sky that led the Magi to adore the Lord, hope can also guide us through the darkest nights.

“In the face of economic uncertainties and the burden of inflation, let us find solace in the knowledge that our collective strength and resilience can weather any storm. Together, we can overcome the hurdles before us, emerging stronger and more united than ever.

“Christmas is a time of joy, love, and togetherness. It is a season that transcends the difficulties we may be facing and reminds us of the power of unity. Despite all the problems we are facing as a country, Christmas calls on us to come together as one resilient nation, bound by the spirit of Christmas and the hope that it brings.

Amidst the shadows of insecurity that linger, let this Christmas be a reminder that our unity is a powerful force against any threat. As we gather with loved ones, let us strengthen the bonds that tie us together, for it is in our solidarity that we find the strength to confront the challenges of our time. Let hope be our compass, leading us towards a future where peace prevails and every Nigerian can live without fear.

“In the face of crushing poverty and joblessness, let us draw inspiration from the stories of the poor family of Nazareth – Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, who against all odds rose above their circumstances.

“Despite our deprivations this Christmas, and the coming year, let us resolve to extend a helping hand to our neighbours, friends and family, creating a network of support that uplifts especially those in dire need.

“Small acts of kindness have the power to ripple through communities, bringing comfort and rays of hope to even the darkest corners of our land.

“In the general hopelessness that may permeate our daily lives, let us remember that change often starts from within. Each one of us has the power to change themselves and so contribute to a positive shift in our country.

“This noble obligation is for both the leaders and the led. As we celebrate Christmas, we must renew our commitment to creating a better future for ourselves and our fellow Nigerians.

“Together, let us envision a nation where hope is not a distant dream but a reality that we can actively shape by our own hands and actions with the help of God.

The road ahead may be tough, but history belongs to those who remain resilient enough to survive the hard times. Over the years, our people have shown that we have a remarkable ability to keep our sense of humour despite suffering, striving to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger in the end. That resilience must be the driving force for rebuilding our lives and our country.

“This Christmas, may the spirit of hope illuminate our hearts and minds, inspiring us to persevere through challenges and work towards a brighter tomorrow. Despite the hardships we all are passing through, let us hold onto the strong belief that united, we can transform our nation into a beacon of hope and prosperity.

“In the spirit of hope, let us look forward to the coming year with optimism and determination. The challenges we face today are tough, but they are not insurmountable, and together we can forge a path towards that greater tomorrow we all long for.”