Be Optimistic 2025 Will Bring Good Tidings, Ngige Urges Nigerians

…calls for transparency in Anambra governorship polls

Former Governor of Anambra State and two-time Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has called on Nigerians not to give up given the socio-economic and developmental challenges facing the nation, but to be optimistic the year 2025 would bring good tidings.

This came as he appealed to all strata of government to be more responsive to the yearnings of the citizens, reminding them that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), makes the security and welfare of the people, the primary duty of the government.

In a New Year message to Nigerians through his media office in Abuja, Ngige noted that the beginning of every year comes with greater expectations, hope and fresh assurance of brighter days ahead.

He urged Nigerians to eschew every form of pessimism and work in unison towards finding sustainable solutions to the challenges bedevilling the nation, particularly economic difficulties and insecurity.

The former Minister enjoined his countrymen to de-emphasize those issues that divide the nation and give prominence to the things that unite the country, in order to promote fairness and justice, equity, solidarity, peace and stability in the polity.

Ngige maintained that the challenges facing the country, though daunting, were not insurmountable, pointing out that some countries in the world had gone this same route at a time in their history, but emerged stronger and more prosperous.

He said: “Greece had one of the longest-lasting socio-economic crises between 2009 and 2015. Today, Greece is ranked among the world’s top economic performers by the Economist. They were able to surmount because they adopted a positive mindset.

“During the 1970s and 80s, Ghana faced a prolonged serious economic crisis. At that time, Ghanaians were rushing to Nigeria to take up odd jobs. Today, the movement is in the other direction. Even the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, India and China, faced economic crises at one time or the other in their history.

“So, as we enter 2025, let us do away with all forms of negative mindset and think in the direction of a brighter future for our dear country. Once we embrace a positive mindset, the nation will overcome and become stronger.”

Regarding the off-cycle governorship election in Anambra State, which is billed for November this year, Ngige called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exhibit transparency and abide by its set rules, processes and guidelines in the election, to ensure a free and fair polls.

He advised all aspirants to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and play according to the rules of their political parties and the electoral umpire.

He equally called on the political parties to present their best candidates for the election, saying that Anambra must live up to its slogan, “The Light of the Nation.”

