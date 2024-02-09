Be Mentally Stable if You Wish To Participate in BBNaija –Doyin David

Big Brother Naija alumnus, Doyin David, has stated that the reality show takes a toll on one’s mental health. During her recent appearance on the Morning Brief Show, she highlighted the impact of the reality show on the housemate’s mental health. While acknowledging the positive financial aspects of participating in the show, she cautioned individuals who may be vulnerable in the mental health aspect.

In her interview, David stated: “If I talk about finance, I can’t complain; it’s been good. The mental health part post-show, I keep saying it. If you’re not mentally grounded and you’re not sure about who you are and what type of person you are and you have issues with your mental health, I would not advise you to go on that show.”

The reality TV star elaborated on the challenges that housemates face after leaving the show, emphasising on the intense scrutiny and criticism they endure. David highlighted the loss of freedom of speech that comes with newfound fame, where every aspect of a person’s life becomes subject to public opinion.

“As much as it can make you, it can also break you because there’s a lot of criticism about your life and everyone has an opinion about what you wear, what you do, who you date, what you say, things that regular people and nobody would care. Just know that once you come out of the show, you no longer have freedom of speech like that,” David cautioned. She concluded by stressing that even though there are upsides and downsides to being on the show, the good outweighs the bad.