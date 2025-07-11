Be Magnanimous In Victory, Rally Edo Citizens, Tinubu Tells Okpebholo After S/Court Victory

President Bola Tinubu has counselled the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to be magnanimous in victory and rally citizens across divides towards a singular vision of advancing the state’s development.

The President gave this counsel in his congratulatory message to governor after the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court yesterday.

The Edo State governorship election took place in September 2024, and Governor Okpebholo was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Supreme Court, as the final arbiter, upheld the election of the governor yesterday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President advised that since the governor has cleared the legal hurdles, it was time for him to accelerate the delivery of exceptional services and good governance to the people of Edo State, which he has already begun to do.

Tinubu also congratulated the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and called for cohesion and dedication in effectively discharging the mandate given by the people