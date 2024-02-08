Be Magnanimous In Victory, Eggon Nation Urges Gov. Sule

A socio-cultural body, the Eggon Cultural and Development Association ( ECDA) Worldwide, has urged Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to be magnanimous in victory at the Supreme Court, by carrying everybody along in governing the state.

The president of the association, Mr Mandy David Abuluya in a press statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen said Eggon, headquarters of Nasarawa Eggon local government Area of the state, said that the victory of the governor at the supreme court was an affirmation of the mandate given to him by the people of Nasarawa State on March 18th, 2023.

According to him, ” On behalf of the entire Eggon nation, I Mr Mandy David Abuluya wish to congratulate His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A Sule on his victory at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

” Your Excellency, your victory at the Supreme Court was an affirmation of the mandate the people of Nasarawa State freely gave you on March 18th, 2023″

“Your Excellency, I want to urge you to be magnanimous in your victory by carrying everybody along while discharging your duty as number one citizen,” he said

Abuluya, who is also the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee ( PCRC) in Nasarawa State, appreciated Gov. Sule for appointing its members to different government positions in the state.

” I also want to appreciate your Excellency for appointing Eggon sons and daughters into different government positions while appealing to you to appoint more into your cabinet in the state”

“I further want to commend His Excellency for releasing 38 protesters from prison as a result of declaration and affirmation of your victory by Supreme Court”

“I appreciate His Excellency for the subsequent withdrawal of the case against the 38 protesters in the court,” the ECDA President said.

The ECDA president assured the governor of the loyalty and support of his kinsmen to succeed in office.