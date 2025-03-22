Be intentional in making choices, VC tells students

Share

The Vice-Chancellor, Christopher University, Prof. Olatunji Oyelana, has advised students to always be intentional in making right choices about their lives and academic pursuits.

He stressed that if students could take hold of their time, arrange their priorities and execute them with guided precisions, while constantly evaluating themselves based on success parameters, they will be able to take control of their activities and studies, with fewer distractions.

The VC stated this at the institution’s ninth matriculation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Addressing the students, Oyelana reminded that character is an ingredient of success, which will enable them to identify their limitations within the context of their personality and environment, and their innate capacity to overcome them.

“You came in here with baggage of different levels of deficiencies and strength, and these will follow you along the path of your academic and career pursuits in life. You must be intentional.

“We’re not just building a school; we’re building a community of leaders who will make a difference. We’re committed to providing a world-class education that prepares our students for success in all areas of life, while also inspiring them to become the lead.

Be intentional in making the right choices, knowing that every man is endowed with the capacity to determine his destiny, and to re-shape the trajectory of his life,” he said.

Oyelana noted that if the students embrace these values, they will be guided with determination, and be well positioned to exceed expectations, standing tall among their peers.

The VC earlier outlined the university’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for learning and character development. He also highlighted the institution’s achievements in academic development and infrastructure, noting that the university has become a credible alternative to public institutions.

Oyelana also spoke of the efforts by the management to expand academic programmes and facilities, including the establishment

of new faculties and laboratories.

The founder, Chief Christopher Ezeh, enjoined the new students to leverage on the guidance and mentorship of their senior colleagues.

Ezeh tasked them to obey laid down rules, saying by doing so, they are gradually internalising values and principles that will prepare them for life in the larger society.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

