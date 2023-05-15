New Telegraph

May 15, 2023

Be Innovative In Revenue Generation, Bank MD Tells Govs

The Managing Director of the Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim has advised returning and newly elected governors to dedeviseays of increasing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in their states so as to be less dependent on the Federal Government.

Emefienim who spoke on the sideline at the venue of the induction of the incoming state Chief Executives in Abuja on Monday, said the governors should come up with innovative ways of raising IGR.

He advised that the moment the states were less dependent on the center the more the governors would have the capacity to do more for the people who elected them.

This, he believed, would drive infrastructure development at the sub-national level as well as delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Emefienim further advised that each state should identify revenue drivers peculiar to it, adding, “What could be the major drivers for revenue in an oil-producing state may not be the same for a state like Anambra or Abia, where you have retail businesses.

“It is for the governors to determine what work for them and how best they can harness the opportunities available in their environment.”

Emefienim explained that Premium Trust Bank, accepted to be one of the sponsors of the event, so as to prepare the new governors to provide the right leadership in their various states.

“It is something everyone needs to support; it is not something you just leave to the government. We feel that the private sector has a role to play in good governance, accountability, and development,” he added.

