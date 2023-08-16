Be Independent, Hold Govt Accountable, Nwifuru Charges Journalists

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru has advised media practitioners in the country to be independent to hold the government accountable to the people.

The Governor spoke when he received members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists( NUJ), Ebonyi State Council at the Government House, Centenary City, Abakalilki.

He said “I think NUJ should endeavour to be independent, it is more important because if you depend on the government, you will not be able to discharge your responsibilities with professionalism and according to your conscience. This is in the interest of the public when you hold Government accountable”.

He approved the demand of the Union for a quarterly Media briefing to keep people abreast of government policies and programmes.

” As a leader, you must be accountable, you must have somebody who will be curtailing your excesses. If nobody curtails your excesses it will be rough for the people”, he stated.

Governor Nwifuru who donated a brand new bus to the union, commended members for objective reportage and effective coverage of government activities.

He assured that his administration will remain open and committed to improving the welfare of the people, urging NUJ to remain dependable partners.

Earlier, the State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Sampson Nwafor, said the steps so far taken by the Governor were a testament that his administration is anchored on human capital development.

“One of the greatest things you have done Your Excellency was making the Youths the major fulcrum of your administration.

” We thank you for rejigging our Health sector through the employment of health personnel. We commend you for lifting the embargo for the employment of more workers in our civil service to fill existing vacancies.

“We can’t thank you enough for remembering the agonies of our brothers and sisters displaced in some parts of the state whom you have commenced construction of locust houses for”, he said.

He assured that journalists practicing in the state are bound to strictly adhere to regulations and ethics, adding that anyone found wanting will face disciplinary action”.