Be Hopeful, Don’t Be Swept Off By Distress, Kumuyi Advises Nigerians

Amid the several challenges confronting Nigeria and the world, alongside unmet expectations as the end of 2023 draws closer, General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Funso (W. F) Kumuyi, has urged individuals to be hopeful.

Kumuyi brought the message of hope, while addressing the press at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, to mark the opening of the December Retreat and Global Crusade With Kumuyi (GCK) with the theme ‘Emmanuel’, holding respectively December 23 to 25 and December 24 to 26.

He noted that the present situation in the country has caused some to be mentally derailed.

On ways of escape, he asked Nigerians to trust in God, strategized refuse to allow themselves to be swept off by distress and other challenges.

His words: “Distress came in every dimension, COVID-19 was a time of distress but as we look up to the Lord and hope in the Lord we believe that for individuals and families; communities and people we can address the distress.

“There is something that one should ask or do, if a situation is there that I can not avoid, I ask myself what should be my attitude to this situation? My frightening, my worry and my deliberating plunging myself into distress won’t solve the problem. What can I do?

“There’s always a better side of things that in this situation, I can do some things, personal strategy that makes me live above the situation.”

Charging the church and the government, he went further:” In the nation or the church for example, pastors and leaders of the churches should look at members of the church and see whatever the church can do. It is good we evangelise, we spend some of our efforts and our resources on helping people

“And then the government, of course, we have been talking of palliatives, the government should do something practical, something workable that people actually feel the effect of the palliative we are talking about. But for each person, we are responsible not to allow the ocean of distress, difficulty, or stress to swipe us away because many people are becoming mentally derailed because of the way they think of the situation but when there’s life there’s hope. We make sure that we do not sink with the sinking situation that we have.”