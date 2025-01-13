Be Grateful Despite Challenges, Adeboye Tells Nigerians

Share

Amidst the challenges the nation is faced with, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to embrace the culture of showing gratitude to God.

In his sermon at the Annual Thanksgiving service tagged: ‘All Round Praise’, held at the National Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Adeboye noted the importance of showing gratitude to God for His mercy in times of hardship.

Stressing that there was hope for a better tomorrow, as long as there was breath, he recalled the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, where many faced challenges with respiration, stating: “During the pandemic, those who couldn’t breathe needed oxygen masks to survive. As long as you can breathe, there’s hope, and those who have written you off will be surprised because your tomorrow will be alright.”

Going further on the place of gratitude, he said: “Maybe you didn’t have new clothes for Christmas, but you are not naked, and that shows you are not crazy. Many have plenty of clothes, but they have lost their minds. Nebuchadnezzar was a king with abundant clothing, yet he roamed naked among animals when things went wrong with his mind.”

Preaching against indecent dressing, he said: “Today, we see people exposing what clothes are supposed to cover. They celebrate this on television, but it’s not right.”

Speaking with newsmen, Special Assistant to the General Overseer, Pastor Oladele Balogun, hinted that the RCCG 100 days fast, January 11 to April 21, will further provide a platform for intensive intercession for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Adeboye days ago at the 80th birthday of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, in a viral report, shared how he was strengthened through the celebrator’s similar experience of loss.

“If you really, really want to serve God, then you must be ready to serve him whether things are pleasant or not.

“In the darkest moment of my life since becoming a Christian — when I lost my son without notice — my son called me on a Sunday evening and said, ‘Daddy, the weekend programme was extremely successful.

“Glory be to God, thank you for your prayer support.’ The next thing I heard on Tuesday night was that my son was gone…

“I had to preach on Friday, and one reference point that gave me strength was Uma Ukpai. I know he lost more than one child in a day, yet he did not waver. He kept on serving God. He gave me strength at a time when I needed it most.”

Share

Please follow and like us: