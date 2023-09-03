Be Good Shepherds, Not Wolves, Ndukuba Tells Bishops

•Okupevi becomes 9th Bishop of Lagos Diocese

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. (Dr) Henry Ndukuba, has called on bishops to be good shepherds of the flock not wolves. He spoke at the consecration and en- throned Venerable Ifedola Senasu Okupevi as the new Bishop of Lagos Diocese. Okupevi who succeeded the late Most Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye was consecrated last Sunday at the Archbishop Vining Cathedral Ikeja GRA by Most Rev. (Dr) Henry Ndukuba.

Most Rev. Ndukuba, while presenting certificates, Bible, and staff of office to Okupevi and other ministers urged them to be good shepherds who feed the flocks and not wolves who devour them. Addressing the newly consecrated ministers of God, Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, The Most Rev. (Dr.) Joseph Akinfenwa, during his sermon advised the new leaders not to be carried away with the fanfare and congratulatory messages they would receive from friends and families. He thereby said: “There are works to be done, if they make you a Bishop it is a challenge and not just an achievement; take it as a call to serve and not for enjoyment and pomposity of office.

“You have to be careful when you are addressed as lordship, you cannot be acting as lords or lording it over others. You need to inspire the Church to reach out to souls through evangelism and missions.” The cleric decried the level of corruption among leaders and followers despite the presence of worship centres at nook and crannies in the nation. “Who is not embarrassed by the level of corruption and decadence in Nigeria? It shows that there is a need to re-evangelise our Jerusalem – Nigeria.

The time you are coming is a dangerous time and not a comfortable time, you need to do more; it’s time to intensify in fasting and prayers. “Aside from prayers, it is time to speak against the ills of the nation. Don’t be a quiet Bishop; the voice of the Church has always been the voice of truth,” he said, advising the leaders to journey with Jesus to make their ministerial work easy. “The secret is to travel with Jesus as you journey. If you travel alone, all the brightness we are seeing on your faces today will fade away,” he added.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke, noted that Lagos State is a state known for religious tolerance while urging the new Anglican leaders to maintain mutual respect for other religions in the state.

“I call on the newly ordained Bishop and the Archbishop of Lagos to continue with the existing mutual respect for various religions in Lagos as Lagos is known for its religious tolerance,” stated Sanwo-Olu. Meanwhile Ven. Okupevi told journalists after his enthronement that he would continue from where his predecessor stopped. He said he would focus more on charity, youth empowerment, and helping the needy, especially widows.

“The gospel would be preached undi- luted; we will try our best to make sure we depopulate the kingdom of Satan and enlarge the kingdom of our lord Jesus by helping the clergy and their families and at the same time empowering them. “To empower our youths, Evangelists, to see to the well fare of the aged and at the same time to continue from where Baba Olumakaiye stopped. The charity programme is for the less privillage, not only for the aged and we are having an entrepreneurial programme that is helping the youths,” he stated.

On his readiness to take up his bishopric position, he said, “Human preparation is nothing except God blessed our deeds.” The consecration which was also marked by oath-taking had in attendance Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Rev. (Dr) Ephraim Adebola Ademowo(OON); The Primate of West African Church, Ghana, The Most Rev. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, and the Primate of African Church Nigeria, The Most Rev. Julius Olayinka Osayande Abbe.

Also, Senator Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State; Princess (Dr.) Victoria Adejoke-Orelope Adefulire; her husband, Chief Abiodun Adefulire; captains of industries, Officers of the Armed Forces among others.