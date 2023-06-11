Be Fair, Just To All Religious Groups As You Promised, Kaigama Tells Tinubu

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remember his promise to ignite religious harmony by being fair and just to all religious groups if elected as president.

Kaigama in a homily delivered at St Augustine’s Pariah Suncity in Abuja on Sunday, charged the president to find a means of taming Nigerians who were in the habit of dragging the country into avoidable crisis by their actions and inactions.

He said: “Unfortunately, presently Nigeria is not lacking people with egocentric, megalomaniac and exclusive tendencies, unconcerned about dragging the country into anarchy or hostile inter-religious, political, or ethnic relationships by their unmeasured utterances and actions.

“These were part of our concerns when the then Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, met a group of Catholic Bishops during our conference in Abuja, a few days before the presidential elections.

“Our memo to him was very clear about many hurting issues. Now as President, he must find a way of taming Nigerians with paranoid dispositions who often blow the trumpet of disunity and hostility.

“He should promote better religious harmony as he promised us, by being fair and just to all religious groups and their adherents. The ball is in his court for now.”

The Cleric added that “Leaders, whether Muslims or Christians, must create a space for everyone in their hearts, in the spirit of equity, brotherliness and hospitality. We must learn to live under one canopy of love: sacrificing selfish ambitions for the common good.

“Uncontrolled venomous utterances will certainly generate unnecessary tension among Nigerians of whatever faith persuasion who want to live peacefully together, everyone pursuing his/her legitimate concerns.”