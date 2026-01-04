Be Diligent, Depend Less On Govt, Achudume Advises Nigerians

Nigerians have been advised to stop depending on the government for everything and rather put their talents to use by engaging in activities that can make them self-reliant in this new year.

The General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, who advised on Friday while featuring on OGBC Morning Flight, noted that over-reliance on the government is the reason why some people are frustrated,d with some resorting to suicide.

Emphasizing the need for people to imbibe diligence to excel in the new year, Apostle Achudume stated that it is not the responsibility of the government to provide everything for the citizens.

“The government is there to make the environment conducive for entrepreneurs to thrive, and not to give me food to eat. Everybody cannot work in government, everyone cannot be in politics, but everyone can work and prosper in this country, the cleric declares.

Apostle Achudume, however, charged the authorities to be alive to their responsibilities of providing a conducive environment that will enable the people to thrive in their endeavors, reminding government at all levels that they owe it a duty to provide essential facilities such as good road network, stable power supply, potable water and other basic infrastructure capable of making life worth living for the people.

The Victory Life Bible Church Set-Man, while responding to a question on Nigerians’ spiritual and cultural approach to embracing the New Year, emphasized that people should keep the positive declarations they made on New Year’s Day and back them up with positive actions.

“What produces results is not the words you have spoken but the actions that back the words you have spoken. If you are expecting good things to happen this year, work towards achieving them.

Apostle Achudume frowned at the distribution of palliatives to the people by government and politicians, saying the people should instead be empowered to engage in economic ventures that will help to break the poverty cycle in the country.

He also called for the overhaul of the way politics is being played in Nigeria, noting that every young person wants to go into politics because they see it as an easy means of making money.