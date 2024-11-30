Be Deliberate In Choices You Make, UI DVC Academic Tells DLC Matriculants

Share

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic of the University of Ibadan, Professor Aderonke M. Baiyeroju, has told matriculants of the Distance Learning Centre of the University to be deliberate in the choices that they make because they are solely responsible for the success that they achieve.

She gave the charge on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, mni, FAS, fspsp, at the Matriculation ceremony of the over 4,000 newly admitted students of the Centre for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Professor Baiyeroju encouraged the students to be selective and cherish every friendship they make because every lecture, discussion, activity, and multitudes of experience they encounter in the few years of their academic journey will shape their future, and character content and ultimately determine their outcomes in life.

She further encouraged the matriculants to imbibe the worthy character of true patriots and represent the University well everywhere they find themselves.

As they stand at the threshold of this chapter in their lives, Professor Baiyeroju urged the matriculants to embrace the challenges, savour the victories, and cherish the moment of self-discovery.

According to her, the matriculants’ success will not only be measured by grades but also by the depth of their understanding, the resilience they demonstrate, and the positive impact they make on the world.

She admonished the matriculants to abide by the University laws all through their journey on campus as the University has zero tolerance for unruly and any form of indecent behaviours capable of compromising the glorious reputation of the University of Ibadan.

The Matriculation Oath was administered on behalf of the Registrar, Mr Ganiyu O. Saliu by Mr U. K. Ekemezie, a Deputy Registrar in charge of Examinations, Records, and ADPU.

Share

Please follow and like us: