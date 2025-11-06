Be Courageous, Strategic In Thinking, Kalu Tells Youths

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged Nigerian youths to be courageous, visionary, and strategic in their thinking as they prepare to take up leadership roles in the country.

Kalu gave the charge on Thursday while receiving a delegation from the Bridge Leadership Foundation on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

He stressed that competence defines enduring leadership, urging the young people to remain committed to continuous learning and the acquisition of leadership skills that will help them move the nation forward.

The delegation comprised graduates of a six-month intensive leadership training programme conducted by the Foundation for Nigerian youths.

Kalu reminded them that leadership influence is earned, not inherited, emphasizing that true leadership is measured by the ability to translate ideas into action, negotiate across differences without compromising principles, and ensure that policies yield tangible results.

“Leadership is not a ceremonial title,” he said. “It is the art of service, the practice of wisdom, and the courage to act in the face of uncertainty. It is tested in moments of decision, not in moments of applause.”

The Deputy Speaker, who is also a lawyer, added that the power to legislate carries with it an obligation to be measured, principled, and relentless in the pursuit of justice.

He called on the youths to understand the responsibilities that come with leadership and to confront the challenges before them with courage and clarity, describing Nigeria’s youth as its “greatest asset.”

In his remarks, the Programme Manager of the Foundation and former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, said Nigeria needs leaders who can make bold and informed decisions to tackle national challenges, hence the Foundation’s commitment to training young Nigerians in leadership.

Imoke explained that 25 participants were selected from 32 states after a rigorous screening process, adding that they have demonstrated remarkable talent, discipline, and decision-making abilities.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Agenda, Cyril Hart, emphasized that self-development is crucial for youths to assume leadership responsibilities and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Similarly, Billy Osawaru advised the youths to harness their God-given talents, noting that the journey to greatness begins when they decide to make a difference and overcome challenges with determination.