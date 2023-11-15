Be Constructive, Not Destructive In Criticisms, LP Tells Members

The Labour Party (LP) has called on its members to be constructive in their criticisms of leadership of the party, so as to promote its growth and development.

The party in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, conceded that it is natural that after every electoral contest, a few individuals may be disgruntled or aggrieved, and as such the party leadership may be exposed to all forms of criticisms, but advised that such criticism shouldn’t be destructive.

LP was reacting to a statement credited to some party members from Delta State, calling for the resignation of the National Chairman Julius Abure.

It however wondered the interest in vilifying the Abure leadership, which the statement noted, recorded “humongous achievements” in so short a time.

The party said the allegations against the National Chairman were “conjured purely for the purpose of slander and muckraking, myopic and baseless.

“A cursory look at the authors of the statement will reveal their ignorance of the workings of the party, the party constitution, the Electoral Act and the 1999 constitution as amended.

“Being new joiners and not knowing the culture of the party (some of them just a few months old in the party) of course, that’s what you get when ignorance and overzealousness overwhelm your reasoning.

“Most of those who authored the statement did not even win their units let alone winning their local government and state.

“It is on record that most members of the National Working Committee of the party delivered their units and their states.

“Barrister Julius Abure, for instance, scored 79 per cent in Edo state, thereby denying other political parties the opportunity of scoring the required 25 per cent in the state.”

The statement noted that the Labour Party has had its fair share of internal crisis, and advised members to desist from escalating further crisis.

LP Delta State Chairman Vincent Okwuokei, said the authors of the petition are not card-carrying members of the party.

Okwuokei advised members to join the party leadership both at the national and state levels to build the Labour Party.