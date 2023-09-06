Be Constructive, Investigative In Your Reportage, SSG Tells Journalists

The Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Professor Grace Umezuruike has called on journalists in the state to be investigative and constructive in their reportage.

Umezuruike said only constructive and investigative journalism can differentiate Journalists from social media writers who dish out anything they like to the members of the public.

She stated this in her office at Centenary City, Abakaliki the state capital when members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ in the state led by their Acting Chairman, Uchenna Inya paid her courtesy visit.

Umezuruike, who stressed the importance of investigative journalism, noted that journalism practice was different from publications on social media, charged journalists on investigative reporting.

” I am most humbled to have the mighty men of pen among me today. Your visit is a memorable one to me, I do not take you for granted.

“The press people are mighty men of valour. It is only the illiterate that can take you for granted. The pen is mightier than the sword. What the pen can do is much.

“There is nothing as being constructive in your writing. I have read newspapers and listen to news on radio. You guys are commendable.

“Your antecedents have shown you are wonderful people. I appreciate the support you have given to this government. It is your government.

“With the zeal the governor has shown in these three months; he doesn’t talk much but he does much. If you see the way he is taking his manifesto bit by bit, you will know that it is really the People’s Charter of Needs.

” When the need for 2 kilometres of the road came up, some people said it should be local government by local government, but His Excellency said it must be community by community. I saw the passion in him.

“You talked about investigative journalism, it is very important. Journalism is different from the social media.

“In Journalism, you are informing the world. That is why you must investigate whatever you are publishing and that is why I said the pen is mightier than the sword.

“I want to assure you that His Excellency will still do more. This is just the beginning of our partnership.

“I have been a researcher all my life and I know what it takes. But you go around every day to reel out reports. I am proud of you because you are exceptional people”, she stated.

The Correspondents’ Chapel Acting Chairman, Uchenna Inya who is the state Correspondent of New Telegraph Newspapers, said the courtesy visit was to reiterate the Chapel’s partnership with the government.

“It is a very great privilege to be here. It is not an easy thing to see a personality like you.

” Our duty as journalists is to engage in development journalism geared towards the development of the state and the country. As we are doing that we are always objective as required by law.

“That is why we are here to show our partnership with you. We will continue to partner with the government by coming closer to government.

“We thank His Excellency, the fourth Executive Governor Francis Ogbanna Nwifuru for appointing you as a woman, the first female SSG the state ever produced.

“Why I like your appointment is that the Governor appointed women of integrity into his government, like Chinwe Okah, Ngozi Obichukwu and others”, he said.