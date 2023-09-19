Be conscious of digital tech challenges, CJN tells Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has pronounced the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), a worthy telecom regulator in Nigeria for its dedicated efforts in promoting awareness and knowledge of Information Communications Technologies (ICT), among the judiciary in particular, and the Nigerian public.

The CJN who is the Chairman, Board of Governors of the NJI, spoke in an opening remark at the 2023 edition of NCC-hosted annual workshop for judges on telecommunications issues, which began in Kano yesterday. Justice Ariwoola said information technology and telecommunication services have surpassed the conventional method of court service delivery, as the use of the Internet is becoming a prominent feature of this era with innovative and interactive influences on the public, hence the crucial nature of the workshop.

Addressing the theme of the workshop, ‘The Adjudication Path in a Digital Era’, the CJN said it strikes a chord with the current realities that judicial officers face technologies that has fundamentally transformed how they communicate, access information and conduct legal proceedings. He said: “We are obliged to embrace this transformation while ensuring that doing justice remains at the forefront of our efforts.” The CJN and other Justices of the Supreme Court, Appeal Court, Federal High and States High Courts, and the NJI, were welcomed to the workshop by the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who greeted them with the news that the Nigerian Communications Act,(NCA) 2003, is currently undergoing a fundamental review to update its provisions. The nation’s number one judiciary officer explained that the workshop presents a platform where the challenges facing the judiciary by the digital revolution would be effectively discussed and that it is also an opportunity to equip the judiciary with the necessary information to deal with the digital era