Be Committed To What You’re Doing

TEXT: Proverbs 22:29; Daniel 1:8; 2 Peter 3:14 Proverbs 22:29. “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men”. Daniel 1:8.

“But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore he requested of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself”. 2 Peter 3:14. “Wherefore, beloved, seeing that you look for such things, be diligent that ye may be found of him in peace, without spot, and blameless”.

The secret of success and prosperity in whatever you do is commitment. You need to be committed to what you are doing if you want to succeed, prosper and become great in what you are doing.

To succeed, prosper and to become great in what you are doing is not a matter of a day job but demands that you are committed to doing it. See a man that is diligent in his business he will stand before the kings but he will not stand before the mean men.

You need to be committed to what you are doing if you want to stand before the kings, before important people and before the people that matter in life.

When you are committed to what you are doing, it will take you out among the multitude and single you out for excellence and success. If you don’t want to be ordinary, you need to be committed to what you are doing.

To be committed to what you are doing means to be dedicated to what you are doing. It means to give yourself completely to whatever you are doing. It means to give yourself wholeheartedly to anything that you are doing.

It also means to devote your time, your energy and your resources to whatever you are doing. It means to engage yourself in whatever you are doing without distractions.

It means to be focused on what you are doing. Many visions have been truncated today because of lack of committment. If you want your vision to become a success, you need to be committed to it. You need to give whatever it takes to make it a success.

The difference between an achiever or successful person and a failure is commitment. An achiever is committed to what he or she is doing while a failure lacks commitment in what he or she is doing. Success is inevitable in what you are doing if you are committed to it.

What differentiated people like Joseph, Daniel, Moses, Joshua, Elijah, Elisha, Peter and Paul from their contemporaries in their days was commitment.

They were commited to their assignments and in the long run they became successful and great in their generations.

Are you a husband or wife and you want success in your marriage? You need to be commited to your marriage then you will see success in your marriage.

Are you a Minister of God and you want success in your Ministry? You need to be committed to your ministry if you desire success in your ministry.

Do you want success in your business, work or your career? You need to be committed to it. Are you a student and you want success in your Academic? You need to be committed to your Academic.

Whatever you are doing and you desire success, prosperity and greatness in it, you cannot do anything less than to be committed to it.

This is a key and secret that opens the doors of success, Prosperity and greatness in life. Use it judiciously and you will experience success, prosperity and greatness in all your ways. Remain blessed.

Prayer points:

1. Father give me a commited heart to you in Jesus Name.

2. I received the grace to be committed in whatever I do in Jesus Name.

3. I shall be successful and prosperous in life in Jesus Name.

4. I shall become great in life in Jesus Name.