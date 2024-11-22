Be Committed To Professionalism, Accountability, HCSF Charges Workers

Share

…hosts maiden virtual meeting with civil servants

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack has charged workers in public service to be committed to professionalism, meritocracy, and accountability through the fast-tracking of reform initiatives to reposition the Federal Civil Service.

This came as she hosted the maiden service-wide virtual meeting tagged “Public Service Live” yesterday.

The Live meeting was a concerted effort to ensure that public servants across the country interact, share insights, and collectively participate in moving the Service forward.

According to a release by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Service, Mrs Eno Olotu, the virtual engagement was

part of activities to mark the HCSF’s 100 days of Stewardship in office.

The event, she maintained, would subsequently be held quarterly to enable civil servants to collectively commit to progress, innovation, and excellence in service delivery.

In her maiden address, Walson-Jack described the Civil Service as the nation’s engine room of governance, with a pivotal role in delivering government policies and programmes to the citizenry.

Stressing the imperativeness of a dynamic civil service, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation stated, “These reforms are not mere buzzwords; they are a roadmap to building a Civil Service that efficiently serves people, innovates continuously, and operates with integrity.

“I assure you that we are committed to the path of creating a workforce that embodies our aspirations for a new Nigeria to be respected globally and trusted locally.” she declared.

She also described the establishment of the seven (7) War Rooms dedicated to accelerating the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2022-2025 (FCSSIP 25) as a game changer designed to focus on each strategic pillar of the reforms and measure outcomes and progress through coordinated efforts.

Walson-Jack enjoined all civil servants to familiarize and align themselves with the six pillars of FCSSIP 25 to enhance productivity and efficiency in every Ministry, Department, and Agency (MDA) and take advantage of the expanded Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (Lead-P) and the Structured Mandatory Assessment-Based Programme (Smart-P) to improve themselves.

The HCSF further reiterated her commitment to drive the transformative journey of marching the Service to greatness with technology while highlighting that some of the newly introduced technologies such as the Service-wise GPT, GovMall, and Online Compendium of Circulars were products of digitalization that would enhance the capabilities of civil servants.

Walson-Jack also emphasized rewards and recognition of excellence for deserving and outstanding officers.

According to her, “In line with our efforts to foster a culture of excellence, we introduced initiatives to recognize and celebrate outstanding performance.

“Today, I want to acknowledge the newly promoted directors. Your achievements are a testament to your hard work and dedication and I encourage you to lead by example as we continue this transformation journey,” she declared.

The live event was robust and engaging with over 700 registered civil servants participating online. It was a unique opportunity for officers to ask the HCSF questions and seek clarifications on issues affecting their work, welfare, and areas of exploring mutual benefit and commitment to the service.

