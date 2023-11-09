Be Committed To National Devt., Makinde Charges NYSC Corp Members

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the youths as indispensable and crucial assets to the development of the nation, urging them to use their talents for the development of their fatherland.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Wasilat Adegoke, stated this on Thursday at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin in his address during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch C, Stream 1 Corps members mobilised to Oyo State and their counterparts dislodged from Lagos State.

Makinde described the National Youth Service Corps as the only credible platform through which young graduates contribute to the economic development of the nation.

In view of the alarming unemployment rate battling Nigerian graduates, he urged Corps members to redirect their focus towards the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme designed by the management of NYSC in a bid to stem the trend.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration towards the continuous provision of welfare and security services to Corps members, the governor enjoined them to always obey the rules and actively participate in camp activities targeted at making them more productive.

He equally encouraged them to integrate freely and peacefully with the host community.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, represented by the Director, Youth Development, urged Corps members to remain resolute in the quest to build a great nation.

The commissioner, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Oyo State NYSC Governing Board, said, “Let me remind you at this juncture that no country of the world is free of trials and economic challenges. Therefore, the current economic and a few other challenges confronting our nation at the moment are a test of our patriotism and loyalty.

“It is our responsibility to play our parts, re-direct our thinking positively, coordinate our mindset progressively to rescue our country and position it appropriately to giant state among the comity of nations. Let us remain resolute on building a nation that works for all.”

Odoba Abel Oche, Coordinator of NYSC in Oyo State, in his address, expressed appreciation to the state government and other stakeholders for their support towards NYSC activities in the state. He advised Corps members to always respect the diverse nature of the country and take advantage of the service year to learn about other cultures, while also urging them to endure the rigours of the orientation exercise.